Letter: Opening the University sports program in the fall

Dear Tucsonans:
I write especially to those of you who like to tailgate and head for University stadium for those balmy evening Pac-12 games! Would you like to have them take place as tentatively planned? You and I can accomplish that! And we can do this in a very simple and inexpensive (actually no cost) way that requires no time commitment! We simply each need to agree to wear a mask. No not every minute of every day! Only when we are within 6 feet of each other or anyone else. But we have to start today!
It can be a mask you have made at home. It can be bandanna. Just, try not to touch the part you breathe through while you are wearing it. At home, hang it outside in direct sunlight for 15 minutes on each side and its ready for you for tomorrow.
Marilyn Halonen
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
