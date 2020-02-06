Letter: Opera fans treated to parking garage exit turmoil.
Letter: Opera fans treated to parking garage exit turmoil.

The La Placita parking garage was a nightmare to Opera goers this weekend as they sought to exit the structure. The new line to pay the $6 fee on the one machine was approximately 20 minutes and then the vehicle exit line from the 4th level was stagnant for ½ hour.

It used to be you would just give them $5 upon entering and they could leave the gates open when the exit surge began. Like so much in America, it appears to no longer work at any at any level, from airport toilets and voting in Iowa to setting up safety barricades for 10 days on Broadway Blvd (while an entire hospital is constructed in China in 10 days).

Rob Seger

Foothills

