I have no idea what operation Stone garden’s title is supposed to imply. Usually these government names are intended to convey some meaning related to their mission. Well, I will fill in the blank.
CEMETERY
Where else are so many stones intentionally, proudly or humbly arranged, tended in perpetual care?
Is this where officer Creller intended to send young Mr. Torres’s hopes and dreams when he courageously arrested and detained this 18 year “adult” and dispatched him to some holding tank for “illegals” instead of letting him graduate with his senior class?
Is this “To serve and protect”?
This is law enforcement run amuck.
Susan Vonkersburg
Northeast side
