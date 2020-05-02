Letter: opinion and oped pages

Reading Sunday's letters, editorials and opinions reminded me of the early 1970s and 1980s when I was living in the Los Angeles and Houston areas and traveling around the US with the opportunity to sample the many different and sometimes excellent newspapers available at that time across the country. The Sunday edition was reminiscent of those days and confirms Joni Mitchell's lyrics:"you don't know what you've got 'Til it's gone".
Thank you
Arthur Mournian
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
