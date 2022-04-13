 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Opinion of AZ legislature

  • Comments

In the glory days of old Tombstone prominent attorney Allen R. English was once fined the then substantial sum of $20 for contempt of court. English reportedly replied to the judge: "Your honor twenty dollars is not even close to the degree of contempt I hold for this court". That pretty well sums up my regard for the leadership of the AZ legislature. Even with an estimated billion dollar surplus, I'm not aware of any serious effort to provide more support for our chronically underfunded public schools. Meanwhile several measures to suppress the vote are alive and well.

William Thornton

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles
Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Two Views of Democracy

The war in Ukraine has kept us glued to our TVs and other news sources. While watching, I’ve become aware of some stark differences between th…

Letter: Chuck's Sneaky Exit

Long time Pima County administrator Chuck Huckleberry "officially" retires July 4th, 2021 but the folks responsible for his employment, the Co…

Letter: Border Invasion

Wake up, Arizona! Judging by the contents of these pages, we are fixated on investigating crime at the Oscars and settling old scores with Don…

Comments may be used in print.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News