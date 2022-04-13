Letter: Opinion of AZ legislature

In the glory days of old Tombstone prominent attorney Allen R. English was once fined the then substantial sum of $20 for contempt of court. English reportedly replied to the judge: "Your honor twenty dollars is not even close to the degree of contempt I hold for this court". That pretty well sums up my regard for the leadership of the AZ legislature. Even with an estimated billion dollar surplus, I'm not aware of any serious effort to provide more support for our chronically underfunded public schools. Meanwhile several measures to suppress the vote are alive and well.