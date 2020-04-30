Letter: Opinion Page
You have become the Chief Officer in Charge of the Word Police and Censorship.

You get to decide what is information and misinformation and what to print! What a powerful position. What qualifies you for a position to confirm or defy Constitutional Rights ? Are you a Constitutional Lawyer, knowing what Free Speech Rights are ? You must be soooo learned !

Who gave you such power ?

Youtube and Google & Twitter are on your side !

You guidelines talk about name calling and you let writers call the President a “Madman”, “Hitler” and all sorts of slanderous things. David Fitz is one of the first and worst of offenders in the guise of Humor on the Opinion Page.

What do you accomplish or contribute to the honesty in public discussion by censoring that speech you deem as offensive ?

What you’re practing is the destruction of a free and open society. Doublespeak and Doublethink are what is happening on your Editorial and Opinion Pages. Your job was to speak truth to power, not Doublespeak to the Gullible.

Rich Barnes

East side

