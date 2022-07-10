 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Opinion pages

I wish to express my deep concern that Lee Enterprises will follow their parent company, Gannett,, and abolish the Opinion Pages from our local newspaper. When a complex issue arises, it's helpful to read and assess others' thoughts on the matter. I may not like an opinion voiced but it gives me insight into another point of view and it stretches me to find my own reasons. I, also, can't imagine a newspaper without cartoonists like David Fitzsimmons, my heart sank when I read that he was retiring. Today's two cartoons are prime examples of using art to express political outrage over real world situations. A picture is truly worth a thousand words. I hope the Arizona Daily Star can continue to offer a wide range of local and national viewpoints to its readers and buck this trend to timidly appease the easily offended.

Nancy Airulla

Northeast side

