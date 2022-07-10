 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Opinion section

I concur with both letters on July 6 about the opinion pages. I was truly dismayed when I read Fitz's article earlier about Gannett eliminating that section of its newspapers. So some folks discontinue their subscriptions because they are offended at something they read there. But is it really that great a number? As a retired teacher, this strikes me as tantamount to taking away recess for the whole class because one kid misbehaved. Please don't take away the OpEd pages from the rest of us! I, too, enjoy the various columnists as well as the local letters to the editor. Along with the Tucson section, they give our paper its local flavor. And that's why, along with Bonnie Brunotte and so many others, I support the extravagance of being able to walk out to the driveway every morning and pick up my daily paper.

Aston Bloom

East side

