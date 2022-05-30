 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Opinion: Shooting little kids

As of writing this 18 small elementary students and three adults were gunned down in a Texas school. Gov. Greg Abbott (R) says his heart goes out to the children's families. Gun advocate Abbott reiterated his political stand that every Texan that wants to carry a gun should have a gun. "I want Texas to be the number one gun sales state!"

Meanwhile, the NRA and gun manufacturers instantly sent significant political action checks to Republican Texas state and federal legislators. Abbott applauded the politician's zealous support of gun sales.

Tomorrow, Arizona Republican state and federal legislators, including Gov. Doug Ducey (R), are to receive their political gun sales checks to support the sale of weapons in AZ without sales tax or a license while allowing students to carry guns on university campuses. We need to protect our kids, according to Ducey.

To memorialize the week's stunning events, ammunition manufacturers offered 10 % off on bullets across the nation to any buyer who could produce a Republican voter registration card.

Jerry Wilkerson

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

