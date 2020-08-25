Letter: Opinion Writer Using Tragedy for Self-Aggrandizing Piece

Re: the Aug. 14 article "Give high-level attention to low-grade depression.'Are you kidding me?! It’s amazing (and not in a good way) that the Star would even consider printing the August 14th opinion piece on “low-grade depression”. For the writer to connect the 2015 Presidential election result of Donald Trump to the horrendous Tucson shooting tragedy of January 2011 is incomprehensible. For the writer to also include details of the shooting and how it affected her is just another self-centered, despicable example of “look at me, I was there too”.
Even laughable, although worrisome in that she seems to be serious, the writer adds that all can be well with yoga and perhaps a peach. Funny how she suddenly has this revelation around election time – I guess she felt it was her obligation to save us all. Too bad the Opinion Page Editor is unwilling or incapable of choosing thoughtful and well written pieces instead of disgusting garbage like this.
Diane T Nelson
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!