Letter: Opinions politicized

I agree with the letter "Blame game gets us nowhere". Over the past few years, politics have become a source of utter hate between friends, family, and casual acquaintances. Like blaming Republicans or blaming Democrats for spreading the covid virus, not wearing a mask, not getting vaccinated. Or, how about every single thing you do or not do is because you're a Republican or Democrat racist. How did we, as free Americans, resort to this behavior?
What you can put in the bank, is that every single thing that is wrong with our country or right with our country, can be blamed squarely on every, and I repeat, every elected official in Washington D.C., including the President of the U.S., and the state governments. What I suggest is: educate yourself with facts, not social media, nor opinions of others. And surprise -- the internet is not always factual. Go to the horse's mouth.
Louise Nath
Benson
