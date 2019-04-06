I have perhaps a cynical view of the opioid crisis. While you and I endure opioid prescription restrictions, a vast underworld of addicts enjoy cheap and plentiful heroin and Fentanyl and overdoses abound. Now, with widely available Narcan and clean needles, addicts can be saved again and again. A local paramedic friend recounts administering Narcan to overdosed addicts and once awakened, they try to punch him for interrupting their high. Until recently I worked as a mental health counselor at the Pima County jail, where officers and medical staff do a remarkable job with a difficult population.
Most of these inmates are not your A students and many are damaged goods, while some are worse, violent bad actors. The majority have poor impulse control and a long history of irresponsible behavior. For these folks, the revolving door at the jail holds more appeal than treatment or our work-a-day world, and sadly, overdose deaths and families' heartbreak may continue.
George Gafner
Northwest side
