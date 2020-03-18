Letter: Opioids and COVID-19
The Arizona Opioid Epidemic Act, however well-intentioned, is now endangering the health and well-being of thousands of chronic pain sufferers in a time of COVID-19. As of last week, many primary care providers are no longer able to prescribe pain medications. This forces patients, often frail or elderly, to make appointments to visit special pain management clinics rather than self-isolating in place.

As an elderly patient who has had multiple back surgeries, I must needlessly expose myself to COVID-19 and use precious health care resources simply in order to renew a prescription of 5 milligrams of Percocet which I take a few days a week. In response to the COVID-19 crisis, Arizona should at least temporarily roll back the restrictions on primary care physicians prescribing opioids to avoid endangering the health of vulnerable populations and needlessly using healthcare resources.

Carol Whately

Vail

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

