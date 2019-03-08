Re: the Feb. 27 column "After his first overdose, my husband promised it wouldn't happen again."
I need to give another view on Ms. Lauren Mauldin's column on her husband's death through opioid use. It would be horrible to nearly lose a loved one, and two weeks later discover his death, and I feel very sorry for her. At the same time, blocking opioid availability means I use 2,400mg of ibuprofen — an amount certainly NOT good for my health.
I have a genetic flaw, my spinal column plays bumper cars. Roughly once a week, I go through PAIN. It isn't an injury, so therapy is not going to make it better. I benefit from a prescription for 20-30 tablets in 30 days. I will sign a contract, I will give urine samples. But I've had to EDUCATE doctors about this syndrome, and change doctors when they no longer want the hassle. Four years ago, Mr. Mauldin readily found opioids on line; I've worked decades as a data researcher and can tell you THAT HAS CHANGED DRAMATICALLY. Will my only recourse someday be to find an online "pharmacy"?
Scotty Dean
Midtown
