Sunday’s Star published a commendable variety of opposing opinions. However, letters from Aida Reed, Juan Santiago and Ed Wegener contain inaccuracies that must be challenged:
1)The Mueller Report did not conclude that collusion with Russia was unsubstantiated. 2)The Report, contrary to Barr’s and Rosenstein’s opinion, provided substantial evidence that Trump committed obstruction of justice. 3)Distractions did not impede Trump’s ability to govern. On the contrary, Trump is inexperienced and was never qualified to govern as evidenced by ignoring his advisors, his abandonment of our Kurdish allies, and withholding critical defensive aid to Ukraine. 4)There is no evidence that the DNC or Clinton paid for dirt on Trump. 5)The impeachment investigation is constitutionally the responsibility of Congress, is based upon plausible violations of law, fully involves Republicans and is openly fair and balanced. 6)Trump won the election with unfulfilled campaign promises. Clinton decisively won the popular vote.
Exposure to opposing viewpoints is beneficial, but Republican or Democrat, they must be factual.
Robert Swaim
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.