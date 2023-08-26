After seeing Oppenheimer and reading the Guest Opinions here about The Bomb, I went to Raytheon's website to learn more about the new Long Range Standoff (LRSO) missiles they're building in Tucson. But there was absolutely nothing to be found about this controversial nuclear-armed, air-launched cruise missile.

Instead, I found war porn and fulsome corporate zeal for "Air, Land, Sea, Space, [and] Cyber" "products", celebrating the missiles, bombs, directed energy weapons, interceptors, radar, surveillance and cyber miracles rolling out of Raytheon.

It's hardly a secret - an April 2020 Raytheon press release had been quoted in the Star to announce the multi-billion dollar contract. But now even that press release has been scrubbed from the corporate website's media archive.

Why? Why this silence when Raytheon is so proud of everything else they do in Tucson? Is building nuclear missiles nothing to tell the neighbors or write home about?

Jack Cohen-Joppa

Midtown