Letter: opportunity

Re: the Jan. 31 letter "Ditching 'equity' for opportunity."
This letter writer’s praise for the Virginia governor and his policy goal shift is off base because of a confusion about the meaning of ‘equity.’ When an institution strives for equity, it is NOT trying to guarantee equal outcomes; equity has nothing whatever to do with spoon-feeding or changing standards. Defining equity as such is the error in logic commonly employed by conservatives and referred to as the “strawman”—misrepresenting an idea to make it easier to attack.
To install equity is to eliminate obstacles, as the Supreme Court did in its Brown v. School Board ruling . . . as Congress did by passing the Americans with Disabilities Act. No offense intended, but opponents to equity are usually people who have some degree of privilege that they don’t recognize—people born on third base who think they hit a triple.
To create equity is to level the playing field so that all people have equal opportunity.
Jim Christ
East side
