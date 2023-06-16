The AZ Legislature has successfully placed two voter repression initiatives on the ballot for 2024: HCR2033 to ban Rank Choice Voting; and SCR1015 requiring signatures for ballot initiatives be gathered from all thirty legislative districts. Voters should oppose any legislation that would limit their ability to choose from a slate of qualified candidates that truly reflect their values and that would disenfranchise any segment of eligible voters. Data shows that RCV has the potential to increase voter turnout, and polling of voters who used RCV shows a majority understood the ballot and would vote that way again. Early polling shows a majority Arizona voters support Ranked Choice Voting. The ballot initiative process is already bound by rules that make it difficult. It is the one path citizens still have to ensure their voices are heard and their concerns addressed. There's no need to make that process more cumbersome. Vote no on HCR2033 and SCR1015 to ensure the legislature cannot ignore or silence the voices of their constituents.