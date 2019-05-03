As a Picture Rocks resident, I strongly oppose the building of Interstate 11 through our community. Not only would it cause irreparable harm to the Picture Rocks and Avra Valley areas and destroy the quiet, peaceful nature of our communities, it would also be an environmental disaster, affecting wildlife corridors and public lands, including Saguaro National Park and Ironwood Forest National Monument. The purported benefits of this highway would not outweigh the negative impacts it would have, and therefore I support the "No Build" option.
Joan D'Alonzo
Picture Rocks
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.