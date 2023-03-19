Recently, the Arizona Freedom Caucus distributed a press release urging support for their efforts to ban Ranked Choice Voting (RCV) and open primaries. As a proponent of RCV, I respectfully disagree and urge Arizona voters to oppose HB2552 and SB1265.

Voters should oppose any legislation that would limit their ability to choose from a slate of qualified candidates that truly reflect their values; that would disenfranchise any segment of eligible voters; and that would limit opportunities to improve our election system potentially increasing voter turnout and engagement.

Data shows that RCV has the potential to increase voter turnout, and polling of voters who used RCV shows a majority understood the ballot and would vote that way again. Most importantly, early polling shows that 60% of Arizona voters support Ranked Choice Voting. There is no reason for this elected body to preemptively ignore or silence the voices of their constituents. Vote no on HB2552 and SB1265.

Betsy Boggia

Southern Arizona Organizer

Voter Choice Arizona

