When considering the recommended alternative for Interstate 11 through Avra Valley, troubling questions come to mind.
Why consider blitzing a freeway through a gorgeous landscape when there are less costly alternatives? Why do irreplaceable harm to local, regional, state, Native, and national treasures including Saguaro National Park, Tucson Mountain Park, the Arizona-Sonoran Desert Museum, and Ironwood Forest National Monument? Why induce sprawl across unspoiled lands, while also creating a potential pollution risk to future water supplies?
Just one word answers these questions - dominion. An outdated and misguided concept that believes humans must have absolute domination over the entire planet, no matter the costs or consequences.
If such behavior were to continue unabated, it would be a terrible testimony to our legacy. As lovers of Southern Arizona, please join me in advocating for the paradigm of stewardship, rather than dominion, by saying NO to the recommended alternative for Interstate 11.
Rick Brown, AICP
West side
