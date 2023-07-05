I am writing to express my deep concern about Senator Wadsack’s bill to allow parents more power to ban books in schools. As a concerned citizen who values intellectual freedom, I believe this proposed legislation poses a significant threat to our democratic principles and the fundamental right to free expression.

As vice chair of the Education Committee, Senator Wadsack's legislation undermines the principles of open inquiry and intellectual growth.

Censorship stifles creativity, limits the exchange of ideas, and impedes intellectual progress. Diversity of thought is essential for a healthy democracy. Book bans deny individuals the opportunity to engage with differing viewpoints and engage in informed discussions. The irony of banning books in the home of the Festival of Books is stunning.

I would encourage your readers to support the recall petition being circulated by residents of LD17 so we can get a more sensible person in that leadership position.

James Schultz

Northeast side