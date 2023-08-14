In her letter of June 30, Ms. Kimminau suggested that readers do some research into opposing views. I took up the challenge and researched the topic of those countries that are “backtracking on hormone treatment and surgery for minors.” The writer is citing (hopefully having actually read) a report by the Swedish National Board of Health and Welfare that addresses a very specific segment of the population, basically pre-pubescent individuals. The recommendations strengthen guidelines on the use of hormonal interventions and surgery for youth under age 18. The SNBHW recommendations are that gender dysphoria issues in children require a more stringent appraisal before being used, not banned. An article in the American Journal of Psychiatry (2020) found that “the longitudinal association between gender-affirming surgery and reduced likelihood of mental health treatment lends support to the decision to provide gender-affirming surgeries to transgender individuals who seek them.” Ms. Kimminau may be subject to confirmation bias in her news sources (e.g. WSJ), but that’s just an opinion.