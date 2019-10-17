Arizona Governor Doug Ducey is a terrible governor who stabbed all the Arizona residents in the back when he signed the Marketplace Facilitator (MF) law. This MF law is causing Arizona residents to pay sales taxes on USED items sold on Ebay, Amazon, Etsy, and other web sites selling used goods. All items that have had sales taxes paid on them once SHOULD NOT be taxed again every time the item is resold. Calling a sales tax a use tax is a deceptive way of cheating the Arizona residents out of more money. Selling a used item should not incur any sales taxes of any kind.
I recommend that Arizona residents remember how Governor Ducey helped gouge more money out of the taxpayers wallets and do not re-elect him during the next election. I also encourage voters to vote on repealing the MF law and prohibit the collection of any sales or the deceptive use taxes on any used items.
John Painer
Sierra Vista
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.