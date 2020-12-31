 Skip to main content
Letter: Oracle Road / Letter tothe Editor / December 31
Letter: Oracle Road

Kendra Gaines should direct her ire regarding the condition of Oracle Road to ADOT. As State Route 77, responsibility does not lie with Tucson to fix.

Kris Cohen

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

