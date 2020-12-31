Letter: Oracle Road / Letter tothe Editor / December 31

Related to this story
I find it laughable that Teachers are second in line to receive the Covid vaccine “along with other essential workers”! The Teachers have alre…
Letter: Tucson sheriff departments 5 star but in humanity in itself. I didnt vet bis name or id , ut wanted to say thank you
With all the negative press the police have had lately. I wanted to share a positive experiHeence A few nights ago i was sitting at the circle…
I have lived in Tucson since 1968 and I am saddened by the effort to recall Mayor Romero.
Beaten, pummeled, hammered, hacksawed, stapled and cemented into generic submission our beloved Old Pueblo is losing its soul.
Susan Hopf’s letter about Reid Park misses the mark on several points. We who oppose the loss of the Park's Barnum Hill and south pond aren’t …
The American populations is growing by 25 million people every decade. Americans in general are living longer. Between 2000 and 2030, the numb…
Every "real and courageous" Wildcat football fan will join me in overturning the recent ASU win over the Arizona football team. A review will …
Today I drove down through the intersection of La Canada and Esperanza in Green Valley and passed the ten or so people on the corner touting t…
As a native Tucsonan For 60 years, a 25 year teacher in Tucson, and a supporter and docent of the Reid Park Zoo, I know the importance of this…
