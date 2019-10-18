I just voted YES on Oracle School District Propositions 438 (Override Continuation) and 439 (Critical Health and Safety Bond).
We here in Saddlebrooke have had outsized impacts on Oracle communities, which have their roots in mining. With the last mine closing in 2003, Saddlebrooke has meant local employment opportunities. We also have overwhelmed Oracle voter numbers. Small but mighty, Oracle District strives to provide opportunities for kids to dream and to reach their highest potential. We should care because these kids are our future business owners and community leaders. We are going to need them all, from scientists to service workers, from healthcare to the trades. They are tomorrow’s taxpayers!
Oracle’s nonpartisan, elected board has engaged experts to refine these investments to only those critical to student achievement, health, and safety. The board is unanimous in this request. Annual independent audits and reports to the community ensure accountability. This money is for the kids. Join me in voting YES! Mail your ballot today!
Linda Dahl
SaddleBrooke
