The westbound lanes of Orange Grove Rd. west of Thornydale rd. have become worse and worse with the backups. The primary reason in my opinion is the poorly though out timing of the lights. The off ramp traffic taking a left onto Orange Grove have a green light for approximately 50 seconds, with less traffic, while those heading West to merge onto I-10 or take the frontage road have about 30 seconds. This causes traffic to back up past Thornydale. This is ridiculous engineering, what is the thought behind allowing a longer green light for less traffic?
Helge Carson
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.