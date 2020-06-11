Letter: Ordinance lets cops arbitrarily define 1st amendment rights
Letter: Ordinance lets cops arbitrarily define 1st amendment rights

The Mayor and City Council passed an ordinance in April that lets cops charge those filming their behavior with a misdemeanor and fine $750, a debilitating sum for marginalized communities. TPD Captain Magnus and the council gave the public exactly no evidence of the supposed problem to review, and only one to the city council, demonstrating no trends. Capt. Magnus also said that there were only five first amendment complaints, all from supposed bad-faith actors. And he admitted that the Citizen Police Advisory Review Board (CPARB) wasn't notified of the Capt.'s desire to pass an arbitrary law that puts no accountability on the police and lets them just hand out expensive tickets to anyone they "say" is interfering with police business. No evidence, no accountability, and complicity to squash first amendment rights in Tucson. This is why people are protesting worldwide. This is why we need to defund the TPD and put that money into social services that can help heal tempers, not just punish citizens.

Derek Harris

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

