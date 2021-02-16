 Skip to main content
Letter: Organisms versus organizations
Letter: Organisms versus organizations

Natural organisms grow for a while, reach their peak and then shrink. Organizations, on the other hand, don't know when to stop. They don't have the checks and balances of nature. They feel they must continue to grow or they will lose status and become irrelevant.

The zoo is an excellent example of not understanding the difference between progress and growth. Progress would mean the zoo understanding its place as an asset in the park instead of becoming a predator of the park.

If the zoo absorbs Barnum Hill it will eventually take the entire south end of the Park. This is about sustainability as well as social and environmental justice.

Old trees with tree canopy equity are incredibly valuable, especially in the desert during an increasing heat crisis. Barnum Hill is historic and sacred to our citizens. The wildlife is longstanding and lovely.

Nothing west of Lake Shore Lane or south of the North Duck Pond for zoo expansion.

Manon Getsi, Co-chair, Save the Heart of Reid Park

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

