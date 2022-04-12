Letter: ORO VALLEY HOSPITAL REHAB

As a patient recently released patient from the Oro Valley Hospital Rehab, i'd like to thank the staff and EMTs for their skilled and personable care. Constant encouragement was welcome too.
Sarah Davis
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
