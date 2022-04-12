 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: ORO VALLEY HOSPITAL REHAB

  • Comments

As a patient recently released patient from the Oro Valley Hospital Rehab, i'd like to thank the staff and EMTs for their skilled and personable care. Constant encouragement was welcome too.

Sarah Davis

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

