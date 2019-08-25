Let's hear if for Oro Valley yet again, another ridiculous decision. Why doesn't the Town of OV finish one major road construction projects it's working on before starting more. This La Canada and Moore closure will negatively effect everyone. Where is the consideration for the daily commuters, students, area schools and the surrounding neighborhoods. Neighborhood streets are not equipped to handle this amount of traffic. School buses will necessitate being re-routed. The impact of this ludicrous decision can't even be imagined. Town of OV finds it necessary to continually tear up the desert to build houses on top of each other or worse build some in the flood areas. Why does the Town always navigate toward absurdity as apposed to quality of life for it's citizens. Why is the Town not listening to businesses immediately impacted by this stupid idea. Especially mind blowing is a traffic light could have been installed this past summer. Supposedly a roundabout is safer but at what cost and impact.
Lisa Hart
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.