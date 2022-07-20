Letter: ORO VALLEY — REPRESENTATION MATTERS

ORO VALLEY — REPRESENTATION MATTERS

Why do I choose to help Mayor Winfield win?

INTEGRITY: He has it. He’s NOT a politician. He IS a natural leader.

REPRESENTATION: As a campaign leader, I’ve helped a diverse group of people in the past get elected by holding Meet & Greet events together — women and men from different political persuasions, religious, racial and ethnic backgrounds who despite their differences, collaborated to effect change and elevate public discourse.

UNITER: Leaders who are uniters care about ALL community members and don’t use differences described above to create chasms in communities they serve; they listen and lift everyone as Mayor Winfield does.

QUALIFIED: Mayor Winfield and his slate are overqualified to serve in intellectual attainments, tackling Town issues, and in their ability to collaborate with constituents and subject experts in a thoughtful smart way. Collectively, they represent OV’s diverse community. They’ve helped make OV AZ’s safest Town — a stellar place to live, work, and play!

Susan Udall

Campaign Manager

Northwest side