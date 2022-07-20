 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: ORO VALLEY — REPRESENTATION MATTERS

  • Comments

ORO VALLEY — REPRESENTATION MATTERS

Why do I choose to help Mayor Winfield win?

INTEGRITY: He has it. He’s NOT a politician. He IS a natural leader.

REPRESENTATION: As a campaign leader, I’ve helped a diverse group of people in the past get elected by holding Meet & Greet events together — women and men from different political persuasions, religious, racial and ethnic backgrounds who despite their differences, collaborated to effect change and elevate public discourse.

UNITER: Leaders who are uniters care about ALL community members and don’t use differences described above to create chasms in communities they serve; they listen and lift everyone as Mayor Winfield does.

QUALIFIED: Mayor Winfield and his slate are overqualified to serve in intellectual attainments, tackling Town issues, and in their ability to collaborate with constituents and subject experts in a thoughtful smart way. Collectively, they represent OV’s diverse community. They’ve helped make OV AZ’s safest Town — a stellar place to live, work, and play!

People are also reading…

Susan Udall

Campaign Manager

Susan Udall

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Candidate Beau Lane

I would like to comment on Mr. Lane's campaign ad. I understand you are a Republican. Fine. I understand you have a good business background. …

Letter: Arizona Star Endorsements

Yesterday's announcement that the Star would no longer endorse political candidates is a huge mistake.  Your editorial board's unwillingness t…

Letter: January 6th Hearings

Have you been watching the January 6th hearings? Are you paying attention? Maybe those candidates in this up-coming election who claim to be l…

Letter: Trump courting the courts

As child Trump grows more perversely unhinged with each passing day, some Republican political candidates remind me of a dog whirling in circl…

Letter: Arizonans Under Attack

At best, we expect our elected representatives to protect our rights and improve our lives. At the very least, we expect them to do us no harm…

Letter: Political campaign signs

Around Tucson, I have seen signs for Tom Horne. On each sign, there are the words “Stop Critical Race Theory”. I wonder if Mr. Horne knows tha…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News