Letter: Oro Valley Town Council

I'm writing in support of Bill Rodman for another term on the Oro Valley Town Council (OVTC).
Before coming to Oro Valley, he had a long and distinguished career in Illinois, holding leadership positions at local, state, and international levels. This background and his formal training in economics, the law, and human services administration, provide unique perspectives on community growth and development. Prior to his current term on the OVTC, he served four years on the the Planning and Zoning Commission – one year as chair. Rodman recognizes the importance of fiscal stability. There is no standing still in life. It is moving either forward or falling backward. Oro Valley’s future depends on managed growth that does not involve the implementation of a local property tax. People of this community know, Rodman has repeatedly demonstrated, in council and other public meetings, his willingness to listen to the voices of all Oro Valley constituents. Support Bill Rodman. He is a voice Oro Valley needs.
Ted Dreisinger
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!