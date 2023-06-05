The article was balanced and clearly written, but some relevant information was not included. The Oro Valley Church of the Nazarene (OVCN) was present as a small neighborhood church when we built our home on Calle Buena Vista in 1990. Some neighbors have been here longer. The neighborhood in which OVCN is located, Linda Vista Citrus Tracts 2 and the adjacent neighborhoods were established for residential use in the 1930s. The R144 zoning limits housing to no more than one house per 3.3 acres and includes farms and ranches with horses and other animals. More than 50 horses live within a half mile of OVCN.