The Ward 1 incumbent makes a big deal about not accepting PAC contributions. Well who needs to accept $500 PAC donations when several PACs have collectively spent over $60,000* to date without the politician having to declare anything?

This is part of what drives me to support Miguel Ortega: he believes in governing closest to the people.

As a working class Chicana, I’d probably agree with some of these PACs’ values. What I DON’T appreciate is state-based or national groups telling us for whom we should vote locally. I don’t recall those organizations polling Tucson communities about our priorities, nor do I know of any endorsement process open to all candidates.

However, I should acknowledge one of the ways the incumbent is garnering local money: taxpayers are additionally footing $58,951* so far in matching funds.

Pernela Jones, Barrio Hollywood

West side