Letter: Oscar Mayer Wienermobile visits Tucson

As a visitor I see the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is coming to your town. I’ll bet Tucson-ites are awaiting the return of the Wienermobile with relish. I’m sure Dijon's mustard mobile is playing catch up. I had always thought the Wienermobile would have a bigger grill. I hear that the Wienermobile barely avoided a collision with a drunken, reckless driver (who was later charged by Tucson police with a missed-de-wiener).
Frankly speaking, I'm having trouble with this topic. I understand that driving the Wienermobile in city traffic requires dogged determination. Unfortunately, the Wienermobile gets the wurst gas mileage in its class. Drivers of the Wienermobile liken its gas mileage to that of a Wiener-bago. Once entered in a drag race, the Wienermobile prevailed as its opponent's engine blew up half way down the race track. Immediately, to the audience, the announcer declared: "We have a Wiener." These Wienermobile puns had me on a roll.
Thomas Corbi
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
