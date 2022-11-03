Letter: Other Big Lies

Reducing taxes funds roads and schools.
More guns mean fewer gun deaths.
Children will not be drawn to banned books.
Suppressing the free flow of ideas results in innovation and prosperity.
Deregulating oil companies will protect the environment.
The minimum wage harms workers.
Unwanted pregnancies result in strong families.
Free speech is a right to lie.
Violence leads to peace.
Hate speech encourages bipartisanship.
Only he can fix it.
Dee Maitland
Marana
People are also reading…
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.