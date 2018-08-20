For years, we've had recycle beaten into us. Now Republic Services has an issue with their product sales, so they raised my refuse bill 25 percent rather than looking for a different solution — such as plant revisions to more efficiently handle the recycle feed and convert it to a salable product.
If you look at the acceptable items, Amazon boxes are out, letters from Granny are out (address labels and stamps), magazines with address labels, even the newspaper with its stupid little front page stickers. Republic should have just said they didn't want to do recycle any more and let us fill up our landfills.
Duncan Creed
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.