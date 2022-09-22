 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Ouch!

Someone stole my favorite comics in our own Arizona Daily Star! With the Star's slim daily news coming a day or 2 late, at least our comics were up-to-date. Please keep these current four comics in the larger format: Pearls Before Swine, Pickles, Luann and Baby Blues. Then please add at least Zits, Mutts, Lola, Dilbert, Family Circus, Crankshaft and Adam@Home. I think we all need our favorite daily humor, now more than ever these days. I like to clip the clever ones and send to friends in a birthday card, etc. or post them in my kitchen to lighten the mood. It's a troubled world we're living in, and these simple, familiar things remind us that there's still hope. We know things are getting tough everywhere, and I thank you for doing whatever you can to bring back our beloved comics.

Peggy Stephens

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

