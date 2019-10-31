Did these geniuses who decided to cut recycling back to every other week stop to consider that doing so at this time was a rather stupid. Yes they are losing money, but cutting back over the holidays was not thinking at all. We are getting Medicare and all types of insurance information, holiday ads and catalogs, and soon shopping bags, boxes, and whatever in our mail. This goes mostly in the recycle. Gee guys thanks much. Great timing.
Ann Akers
Southeast side
