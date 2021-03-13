 Skip to main content
Letter: Our busy legislature
When we moved from Washington to Arizona 7 years ago, I knew I would enjoy Arizona except for its crazy politics. With all the challenges facing Arizona, like education, roads, the economy, and the pandemic, the Republican controlled legislature focuses on voter suppression. I suppose if you can't win elections by the veracity of your ideas, then you have to make it hard, especially for the folks who tend to vote for Democrats, to exercise their right to be heard. People, why do you keep reelecting these fools to represent you? The very definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result.

Mary Zimmerman

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

