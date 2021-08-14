Letter: Our Children's Health

There is only one question relevant to vaccinations and masks in our schools. What is the safest way to have our children in school classrooms? The obvious answer based on all the medical data of the last 18 months is to vaccinate everyone eligible and have everyone wear masks. Masks and vaccinations don't stop you from attending school, they don't stop you from speaking, from seeing your friends, from doing math, from discussing issues of the day. Children are getting the Delta variant at much higher rates than the original virus,, are being hospitalized, are suffering the long term affects of covid and dying. Why would you not do everything to keep your child safe? That means keeping bus drivers and teachers and staff safe by having them vaccinated and wearing masks. Why would you not want your children safe? Why? Forget politics, rights, conspiracies; our responsibility to our children is to keep them safe.
Donald Ries
Southeast side
