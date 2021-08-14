 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Our Children's Health
View Comments

Letter: Our Children's Health

  • Comments

There is only one question relevant to vaccinations and masks in our schools. What is the safest way to have our children in school classrooms? The obvious answer based on all the medical data of the last 18 months is to vaccinate everyone eligible and have everyone wear masks. Masks and vaccinations don't stop you from attending school, they don't stop you from speaking, from seeing your friends, from doing math, from discussing issues of the day. Children are getting the Delta variant at much higher rates than the original virus,, are being hospitalized, are suffering the long term affects of covid and dying. Why would you not do everything to keep your child safe? That means keeping bus drivers and teachers and staff safe by having them vaccinated and wearing masks. Why would you not want your children safe? Why? Forget politics, rights, conspiracies; our responsibility to our children is to keep them safe.

Donald Ries

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: School Opening

I would like to extend heartfelt gratitude to the TUSD Board for defying our Infector In Chief Governor Ducey's orders to not mandate masks fo…

Local-issues

Letter: TUSD teaching anarchy

  • Updated

Tucson Unified School Districts recent decision to institute mask mandates for the coming school year in open defiance of the law prohibiting …

Local-issues

Letter: COVID-19 control

Yesterday I entered one of the restaurants of a national chain and found no one wearing a mask. I expressed my disgust and left. I then report…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News