Letter: Our Deadly Streets Claim Another Life - Media Victim Blaming

Another bicyclist killed on our streets. Motor vehicle deaths up 63% compared to last year, continuing an annual increasing trend over the past decade(s).
I am a physician and safe streets advocate. I have been bicycle commuting in Tucson for 15 years and documenting the dangerous state of our streets on social media since 2014.
I read your article (“Tucson police: Bicyclist killed when he veered into lane, hit by car”) with some trepidation. Not much more than the actual police media report, it takes the usual windshield-biased viewpoint of blaming the victim, which has normalized government-sanctioned motor vehicle killing since automakers invented the term "jaywalking" in 1928.
Using the passive voice “hit by a car”, and describing the victim’s choice of attire are classic victim-blaming tactics. Failing to emphasize the role of street and vehicle design, infrastructure (or lack thereof), and driver behavior undermines progress and propagates the dangerous motoring violence status quo.
@katalinscherer
Katalin Scherer
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
