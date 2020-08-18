You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Our Deadly Streets Claim Another Life - Media Victim Blaming
View Comments

Letter: Our Deadly Streets Claim Another Life - Media Victim Blaming

Another bicyclist killed on our streets. Motor vehicle deaths up 63% compared to last year, continuing an annual increasing trend over the past decade(s).

I am a physician and safe streets advocate. I have been bicycle commuting in Tucson for 15 years and documenting the dangerous state of our streets on social media since 2014.

I read your article (“Tucson police: Bicyclist killed when he veered into lane, hit by car”) with some trepidation. Not much more than the actual police media report, it takes the usual windshield-biased viewpoint of blaming the victim, which has normalized government-sanctioned motor vehicle killing since automakers invented the term "jaywalking" in 1928.

Using the passive voice “hit by a car”, and describing the victim’s choice of attire are classic victim-blaming tactics. Failing to emphasize the role of street and vehicle design, infrastructure (or lack thereof), and driver behavior undermines progress and propagates the dangerous motoring violence status quo.

@katalinscherer

Katalin Scherer

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Editorial Critique

It is important to note a recent Letter to the Editor titled "Why middle America leans right". Publishing such a letter reflects poorly on the…

Local-issues

Letter: An uncaring world

A University of Arizona football player identified problems needing fixing and explained why he is not given proper credit for his football pr…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News