".....Tucson’s housing market experienced record increases in both permitting and prices this year, pushing the median new-home price above $300,000 for the first time in the local market...."( Arizona Daily Star Jun 30, 2018).
"Private Property" in the US is a MYTH. There is always a "Tax" in the form of a Mortgage Payment or Property Tax. A default in either will result in the loss of "your property"...and Homelessness!!!
Change Our Economic System that is geared for the Wealthy to a Representative Social Democracy!! recognizing that: it is not a privilege to be healthy; it is not a privilege to be safe in your environment; it is not a privilege to have food, clothing, and shelter; it is not a privilege to be gainfully employed and self sufficient; and, it is not a privilege to pursue your talents and interests through an educational system. These are all fundamental needs for life, liberty and happiness that our Social System should ensure to All of our Citizens.
Francis Saitta
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.