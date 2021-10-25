 Skip to main content
Letter: OUR FOREFATHERS HAD MANDATES
Letter: OUR FOREFATHERS HAD MANDATES

State Senator Vince Leach, who represents Oro Valley, Catalina, Marana, Casa Grande and Maricopa, recently issued a press release denouncing business vaccine mandates. In his press release he justifies his opposition saying, “our country has always honored personal medical decision making….”

His statement is not true. In 1777, George Washington ordered mandatory small pox inoculation for all his troops. In 1792, the Commonwealth of Virginia passed laws making any person knowingly spreading smallpox a criminal to be fined up to $1,500 or imprisoned for six months.

Our forefathers understand that while personal freedoms are important, when confronting public health threats, all citizens have a responsibility to one another. Evidence shows that employer-issued Covid-19 vaccine mandates are an effective tool for overcoming vaccine hesitancy and quickly increase inoculation rates which protects all citizens.

When the 2022 election comes around, voters in Arizona should look for representatives who support scientifically sound public health measures that protect the public and are proven to work.

Diana Alexander

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

