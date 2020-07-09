Letter: Our governor should return to the world of ice cream
View Comments

Letter: Our governor should return to the world of ice cream

Hey Governor Ducey! Here's a terrific idea. Now that you've brought our state to its knees, maybe it's time to return to the ice cream business.

I can imagine the excitement watching you launch four exciting new flavors...

Economic Rocky Road, Corona Creme, Ventilator Vanilla Chip and my favorite, Masks are for Sissies Mint.

And bring Public Health Director Dr. Christ with you to sanitize the counters. As a proud Trump University graduate, she'll be great at this.

Richard White

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Mask mandate

Two days after masks were mandated in Pima County I was shopping at a large well know grocery chain. At the entrance was a very large sign inf…

Local-issues

Letter: Bighorn Fire

Please, enough with the obsequious fawning over the "brave" firefighters whose working philosophy seems to be, "We need to burn this forest do…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News