Letter: Our governor should return to the world of ice cream

Hey Governor Ducey! Here's a terrific idea. Now that you've brought our state to its knees, maybe it's time to return to the ice cream business.
I can imagine the excitement watching you launch four exciting new flavors...
Economic Rocky Road, Corona Creme, Ventilator Vanilla Chip and my favorite, Masks are for Sissies Mint.
And bring Public Health Director Dr. Christ with you to sanitize the counters. As a proud Trump University graduate, she'll be great at this.
Richard White
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
