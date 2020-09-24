 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Our guy Carranza in NYC is tops
View Comments

Letter: Our guy Carranza in NYC is tops

Re: the Sept. 18 article "Pima County tops 600,000 voters; tribe might not get early voting site."

Thanks for Tim Steller and Justin Sayers article on Chancellor Richard Carranza, the mariachi who runs NYC's mammoth school system. He's among Tucson's best to reach the big leagues. His schools educate a million students. He's attacking entrenched segregation. Of course this Pueblo High grad has enemies. The right-wing NY Post dislikes him. So?

The Post said he "has no real talent." Oh? He plays. He sings. He's in the Mariachi Hall of Fame, forever. How long he lasts in the political fire of NYC, who knows? He's our guy.

Ford burkhart

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Candidate Support

I've had the privilege to work personally with some of the candidates in November's election and I'd like to encourage my fellow Arizonians’ t…

Local-issues

Letter: UA and Covid 19

So here is my question. I see plenty of comments about Trump, Biden, and the election but nothing about our Tucson community problem - Univers…

Local-issues

Letter: McSally vs Kelly

Senator Martha McSally is a retired Air Force jet pilot. She has legislative and Congressional experience. For Arizona, one of her top achieve…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News