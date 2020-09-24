Letter: Our guy Carranza in NYC is tops

Re: the Sept. 18 article "Pima County tops 600,000 voters; tribe might not get early voting site."
Thanks for Tim Steller and Justin Sayers article on Chancellor Richard Carranza, the mariachi who runs NYC's mammoth school system. He's among Tucson's best to reach the big leagues. His schools educate a million students. He's attacking entrenched segregation. Of course this Pueblo High grad has enemies. The right-wing NY Post dislikes him. So?
The Post said he "has no real talent." Oh? He plays. He sings. He's in the Mariachi Hall of Fame, forever. How long he lasts in the political fire of NYC, who knows? He's our guy.
Ford burkhart
Downtown
