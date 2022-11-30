Letter: Our Highway Mess

Forget about all the renderings of politics and use those resources to clean up our highway. The corridor from Tangerine Road all the way into Tucson direct has all kinds of litter, like tires, bottles, plastic bags, boxes, animals etc. It's a disgrace to see just how dirty we stage our town to visitors as well as ourselves. Our town's Mayors needs to get busy and delegate a workforce to correct this in cities Marana and Tucson.