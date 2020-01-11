Letter: Our horse
I have always thought amusing the story of the Emperor Caligula who reportedly appointed his horse, Incitatus, to serve in the Roman Senate. After observing our own appointed Senator Martha McSally’s painful and probably illegal solicitation to outside Republican groups to “wake up, and get involved, and start muddying up the landscape a little bit, so I’m just not sitting here taking incoming”, I have come to a new appreciation for the ancients. At least those Romans got a whole horse.

Michael Lex

Downtown

