Letter: our infallible governor
So Doctor Doug Ducey, world-renowned epidemiologist, has determined infallibly that the COViID-19 pandemic is totally under control and it's safe for me to go maskless to my favorite watering hole and rub shoulders with some of the nearly 80% of Pima County residents over 18 years old who remain unimmunized?

I can't help thinking that Governor Ducey's actions and inaction alike are motivated by his aspirations for a new gig post-governorship. And since he states loud and clear that he is not running for the Senate, perhaps he dreams of life in DC not in Congress and not running a ColdStone franchise.

If he were open to advice from an Arizonan who has never voted for him, he'd support the fullest fastest completion of the state's vaccination program and he would show he believes elections in his state are fair and fraud-free by vetoing every voter suppression bill his rabid Republican legislators send to him. But these would be rational responses to these challenges.

Any bets?

Frank Bergen

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

